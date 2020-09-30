CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Steelers Game Postponed Due To Outbreak In Titans Organization
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
This is Rodney Smith Jr.'s ninth tour of the United States, where he mows veterans' lawns for free.
Filed Under:lawn mowing, Local TV, Rodney Smith Jr., Veterans, Vietnam Veteran

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who mows veterans’ lawns for free was in Pittsburgh Wednesday.

Rodney Smith Jr. is on his ninth 50-state tour, mowing lawns for veterans and families of active duty members deployed overseas. This tour is called “Thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

He mowed a Pittsburgh veteran’s lawn Wednesday morning. Smith says Mr. Coulter served in the Marines and was stationed in the Philippines. He was on standby five times to go to Vietnam.

Mr. Coulter called serving his country “a great honor.”

“I think we still have a great country. There’s some bad things here and there going on, but everything’s going to work out sooner or later,” he said.

In each state, Smith will mow lawns for veterans and families of active duty members deployed overseas as well as Gold star families, Purple Heart recipients, prisoners of war and families of MIAs.

If you know someone or a family member in one of those categories, you can fill out a form online to have their lawn mowed.

Comments