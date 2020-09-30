By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Mt. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – A raccoon reported in Mt. Lebanon has tested positive for rabies.
The Allegheny County Health Department says the raccoon was reported on Morrison Drive. It was brought the health department’s lab, and it tested positive for rabies.
So far this year, a total of 19 animals in the county have tested positive for rabies: eight bats, seven raccoons, three cats and one groundhog.
The health department is reminding residents to watch for unusual behavior in animals. If you see an animal acting strangely or becoming threatening, call your local animal control service, the police or the Game Commission immediately.
Also make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations, the health department says.
