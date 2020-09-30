CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 71 More Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 12,305
Local GOP candidates and supporters gathered for a debate watch party in New Castle.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Congressman Mike Kelly held an in-person Presidential Debate watch party in New Castle on Tuesday night.

A few dozen Republicans watched the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden from a tend outside of the Crane Room Grille.

Congressman Kelly was not in attendance, he was still in Washington D.C., but several local GOP candidates for the state legislature were part of the party.

