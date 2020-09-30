Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Congressman Mike Kelly held an in-person Presidential Debate watch party in New Castle on Tuesday night.
A few dozen Republicans watched the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden from a tend outside of the Crane Room Grille.
Congressman Kelly was not in attendance, he was still in Washington D.C., but several local GOP candidates for the state legislature were part of the party.
You must log in to post a comment.