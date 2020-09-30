By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,153 new cases of Coronavirus Wednesday and 19 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 158,967 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Allegheny County is reporting 43 new cases and two additional deaths today.

“The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Sept. 23 and Sept. 29, is 191,995 with 6,168 positive cases,” the Health Department says. “There were 23,163 test results reported to the department” through 10 p.m. Tuesday. “These results represent the total number of tests administered.”

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,142.

There are 1,879,127 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

#COVID19 Update (as of 9/30/20 at 12:00 am):

• 1,153 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 158,967 total cases statewide

• 8,142 deaths statewide

• 1,879,127 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) September 30, 2020

Here is the full age breakdown of patients who have tested positive across the state:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

• Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 22,935 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,079 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 28,014 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,456 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,765 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: