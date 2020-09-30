PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Two schools in Allegheny County are reporting cases of coronavirus, with one of them going online-only while nine staff members quarantine.

A Plum Borough School District employee and a Highlands School District student have tested positive for coronavirus.

Plum is reporting a coronavirus case in at least one staff member at Pivik Elementary School.

The district said it did contact tracing and notified families of students in close contact with the infected staff member.

Now nine staff members are quarantining for two weeks, which the Pivik Elementary School principal says in a letter to families creates “a significant staffing issue for our school.” All elementary students are going online on Oct. 1. That will continue through Oct. 9 and in-person class is set to resume on Oct. 12.

Meanwhile, Highlands Superintendent Monique Mawhinney says there’s a positive case at the middle school and high school.

“The district continues to work with the Allegheny County Health Department to assure we are following the proper procedures,” Mawhinney said in an email.

“In addition, we are following the guidelines in our Health and Safety Plan and communicating with the appropriate people.”