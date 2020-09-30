HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Today is the day.

Those who need help to pay their rent or mortgage because of the pandemic they need to apply now.

Known as the federal CARES Act, the assistance is available for those in Pennsylvania financially hurt by COVID-19. It passed back in March, providing about 3.9 billion dollars.

The issue for many is that the assistance is capped at $750 per month, per tenant. For many in Allegheny County, that doesn’t cover a full month’s rent.

Governor Tom Wolf wants the state legislature to amend the program to help more people during the pandemic. He wants it to be extended to October 30th.

But there’s another deadline today.

September 30th is the last day for people who have received stimulus payments but did not get the extra $500 for qualifying children.

However, for those who have not received a stimulus payment, October 15th is the deadline to apply through the Non-Filer portal on the IRS website.

Some experts say the problem is, the IRS has changed its deadlines and guidelines multiple times. This has added to the confusion and frustration for many Americans.

