PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The early morning news that Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend lost their baby boy hit home with a lot of families. Devastating losses like miscarriage and losing a baby late into pregnancy are a lot more common than some people realize, but it’s a subject that isn’t often discussed.

Chrissy Teigen’s heartbreaking tweet about the loss of her baby boy hit home for many. She wrote: “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

Her husband John legend tweeted: “We love you, Jack.”

We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020

“It’s a type of grief that’s really different than other types of loss,” said Rebecca Weinberg, a clinical psychologist at West Penn Hospital.

Weinberg said it’s different because it’s not often talked about.

“I think women and men who are grieving the loss of a baby really struggle because often the loss is not validated in general society in part because no one else knows the baby,” said Weinberg.

It’s something Weinberg said can be extremely isolating and can often lead to postpartum depression and PTSD, which makes getting help even more important.

“Sometimes that’s psychotherapy, sometimes individual psychotherapy for the woman, sometimes we will see couples together, and sometimes medication management,” said Weinberg.

Weinberg said the Alexis Soy D’Achille Center at West Penn Hospital offers these programs, plus support groups. She also suggests contacting your local church.

Sandra Stanley, a member of the Angel Heart Bereavement Team at the hospital, knows all too well the grief of losing a baby.

“It’s important to talk it over and to find other people that go through that same thing because it makes you feel less alone,” said Stanley.

UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital also offers pregnancy loss support, as well as many other organizations in Pittsburgh.

