By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) — The mayor of Donora was cited for disorderly conduct after an argument with a street department worker.

The Observer-Reporter says Mayor James McDonough II plans to plead not guilty. He is accusing the worker of using a leaf blower to cover his wife with lawn clippings.

Police say the mayor went without authorization to the employee’s workplace. But the mayor told the Observer-Reporter that he has a right to talk to any borough employee.

