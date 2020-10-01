By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — If you’re headed to Erie for a fall getaway, the zoo there has a cute pair of red panda cubs making their big public debut today.

Neo and Joe were both born over the summer. Neo at the Erie Zoo in July and Joe at the Knoxville Zoo in June. He came to Erie on Sept. 17.

The pair are now growing up together as the Erie Zoo cites research that shows red pandas “do best when raised together.”

Neo was born with a twin sister; however, sadly, she didn’t make it due to complications from a heart defect.

That’s when the Red Panda Species Survival Plan coordinator from the Knoxville Zoo stepped in and asked the team at the Erie Zoo to take on Joe, who was born as a single cub. The Knoxville Zoo had been hand-raising him due to “parenting problems.”

The Erie Zoo says Joe and Neo’s introduction has gone extremely well, and the pair can now make their public debut to help educated visitors about the species.

Joe and Neo can be seen daily at the Children’s Zoo Adventure Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the Erie Zoo, click here.

