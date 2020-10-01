CORONAVIRUS LATEST:NFL To Reschedule Steelers Game Due To Outbreak In Titans Organization
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says Mount Davis in Somerset County will offer one of the most stunning views this week.
Filed Under:Fall Foliage, Fall Leaves, Local TV, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Somerset County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – October is here, and peak fall foliage in western Pennsylvania is just around the corner.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says cold, frosty nights and super dry conditions are ushering in changes. Northern parts of the state, and Indiana County, have already reached their peak.

Here in the Pittsburgh area, the DCNR says the observation tower on Mount Davis in southern Somerset County will offer one of the best views this week.

They also recommend visiting Laurel Hill State Park for “an unmatched variety of fall color” or taking a drive on Jones Mill Run Road in Forbes State Forest where maples are turning into vibrant shades of yellow orange, and red.

If you’re planning on visiting the Laurel Highlands this fall, they say you shouldn’t delay. Peak fall color will occur up to two weeks earlier there than the rest of the Pittsburgh area.

The DCNR says chillier nights could bring rapid changes in the coming days.

Comments