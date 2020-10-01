By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – October is here, and peak fall foliage in western Pennsylvania is just around the corner.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says cold, frosty nights and super dry conditions are ushering in changes. Northern parts of the state, and Indiana County, have already reached their peak.

Cold, frosty nights and dry conditions have ushered in changes across the northern tier, where foliage is at peak. Sugar and red maples are stars, contrasting with the still-green oak canopies. 🍂🍁 Learn more in week 2 #PAFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/wm6jm8V3gL #FallinPA pic.twitter.com/jO2ls7XfBw — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 1, 2020

Here in the Pittsburgh area, the DCNR says the observation tower on Mount Davis in southern Somerset County will offer one of the best views this week.

They also recommend visiting Laurel Hill State Park for “an unmatched variety of fall color” or taking a drive on Jones Mill Run Road in Forbes State Forest where maples are turning into vibrant shades of yellow orange, and red.

If you’re planning on visiting the Laurel Highlands this fall, they say you shouldn’t delay. Peak fall color will occur up to two weeks earlier there than the rest of the Pittsburgh area.

The DCNR says chillier nights could bring rapid changes in the coming days.