By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Republican-controlled statehouse in Harrisburg is looking at setting up what is being described as an “Election Integrity Panel.”
The panel would have subpoena power to look into how elections are regulated and conducted. It would also use that power to determine if new laws are needed.
The idea passed out of committee on Wednesday.
According to Democrats, they’re afraid the Republicans in the majority would use this panel to launch partisan investigations and potentially impound uncounted ballots ahead of Election Day.
