PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!

Bloomsburg 40, Warrior Run 0

Central Valley 50, Quaker Valley 0

Emmaus 58, Allentown Allen 0

Redbank Valley 10, Union/AC Valley(FB) 7

Southern Columbia 50, Loyalsock 20

Westinghouse 8, Allderdice 0, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Latin Charter vs. Mastery Charter North, ccd.

