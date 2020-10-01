PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
Bloomsburg 40, Warrior Run 0
Central Valley 50, Quaker Valley 0
Emmaus 58, Allentown Allen 0
Redbank Valley 10, Union/AC Valley(FB) 7
Southern Columbia 50, Loyalsock 20
Westinghouse 8, Allderdice 0, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Latin Charter vs. Mastery Charter North, ccd.
