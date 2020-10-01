Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELIZABETH (KDKA) – People living in two Mount Vernon Nursing Homes are being told they need to find a new place to live.
Mount Vernon of Elizabeth and Mount Vernon of South Park have announced that they are closing their doors.
According to the owners at “Five Star Senior Living,” the decision came from their corporate offices comparing “other offerings in the marketplace.”
They have said that workers are helping residents find new places.
Five Star Senior Living did not say whether or not there would be layoffs among its staff.
You must log in to post a comment.