The reported attempted abduction happened in the Parnassus section of New Ken Thursday afternoon.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching part of Westmoreland County after a reported attempted child abduction.

911 dispatchers confirm there was a reported child abduction in the Parnassus section of New Kensington. The call came in at 3:07 p.m.

Police are now searching the surrounding area, including Main Street, Third Street, Sixth Avenue, Fourth Street and Freeport Street.

Officials have not provided a description of the alleged suspect.

