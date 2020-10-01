Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching part of Westmoreland County after a reported attempted child abduction.
911 dispatchers confirm there was a reported child abduction in the Parnassus section of New Kensington. The call came in at 3:07 p.m.
Police are now searching the surrounding area, including Main Street, Third Street, Sixth Avenue, Fourth Street and Freeport Street.
Officials have not provided a description of the alleged suspect.
