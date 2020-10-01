By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,156 new cases of Coronavirus Wednesday and 18 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 160,123 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 100 cases.

The Health Department says, “of the 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, 258 of those are additional probable cases. Of the 258, 205 are from Philadelphia, which started reporting antigen-positive probable cases on Sept. 30. Most of these were reported throughout Sept., not just in recent days.

“The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30, is 187,184 with 6,423 positive cases,” the Health Department reports. “There were 22,611 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Wednesday. These results represent the total number of tests administered.”

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,160.

There are 1,889,639 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

Here is the full age breakdown of patients who have tested positive across the state:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

• Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 23,029 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,100 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 28,129 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,456 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,816 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

