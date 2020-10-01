By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking to see the longest and most varied fall foliage season in the country — or even the world — you don’t have to go very far.
According to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania’s fall foliage season is more varied and longer than any other state in the nation or any place in the world.
There are three regions on Earth that support deciduous forests that display fall autumn color, the DCNR says: the British Isles and parts of northwestern Europe, northeastern China and northern Japan and eastern North America.
The DCNR says Pennsylvania is the “meeting ground” of northern and southern tree species.
The state’s location and its varied topography from sea level to the Laurel Highlands supports 134 species of trees along with shrubs and vines that help make the state’s fall foliage display a beautiful collection of autumn colors.
You can get Pennsylvania’s first weekly fall foliage report here.
