By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two puppies are dead and two others are being cared for after they were found abandoned in a box on the roadside, a Pittsburgh animal rescue says.
FurKid rescue says five puppies were found in a box by a mail carrier this weekend. By the time a volunteer got there, only four puppies were found and one was dead by the time it got to the vet.
All three were covered in fleas and missing hair, FurKid Rescue said. They were found “severely dehydrated and lethargic” and tested positive for parvovirus.
A day later, one of the remaining puppies passed away.
“Shame shame shame on the person who dumped them to die a slow painful death,” they wrote on Facebook. “Let’s hope the other two survive.”
It’s unclear if they are looking into any charges.
