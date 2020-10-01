By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands of volunteers will make sure it is safe and secure to vote on Election Day.
These “poll watchers” and “election protection volunteers” will serve as the first line of defense for voters come November 3.
There are fears that voters could encounter threats or voter intimidation while they try to cast their ballot in this upcoming election.
So, volunteers are in training on how to best handle coronavirus-related disruptions, new election laws, and any confrontations that could occur.
“I want to see civility,” said Allison Stein, a volunteer poll watcher. “I want to see kindness, I want to see respectfulness, I want people to go to the polls, place their vote and go on their merry way.”
Anyone that encounters a problem while voting is asked to call the nonpartisan voting hotline and explain their issue at 1-877-868-3772.
