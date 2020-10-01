HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – A Republican lawmaker’s positive test for COVID-19 has prompted legislative leaders to immediately cancel the Pennsylvania House’s voting session.
Human resources workers were deployed Thursday to trace Rep. Paul Schemel’s personal contacts to see if others should be quarantined.
#PAHouse Voting Session Cancellation Announcement for Thursday, Oct 1
✳ DETAILS: https://t.co/5QfOpATBLH pic.twitter.com/XLx7ILvp8q
— PA House Republicans (@PAHouseGOP) October 1, 2020
The Franklin County lawmaker issued a statement saying he began to feel sick on Wednesday and got the positive test result Thursday. He then notified House officials.
He was most recently in the Capitol on Tuesday, and it’s unclear if he wore a mask while in the building’s public spaces. A significant number of House Republicans have continued to be maskless inside the Capitol.
The House Republican Caucus said the member who tested positive is self-isolating and experience mild symptoms.
They say the House chamber, meeting rooms and staff work areas are professionally sanitized after each session day.
(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.