Comments
PERRYOPOLIS (KDKA) – A Fayette County home where the famous movie “The Silence of the Lambs” was filmed is back on the market.
The house at 8 Circle Street in Perryopolis was Buffalo Bill’s home in the iconic film. It’s now up for sale at $298,500.
The listing on realtor.com says it sits on 1.76 acres of land along the Yough River, and the 110-year-old house still has many of its original features like the hardwood floors, woodwork and wallpaper.
The house also has a swimming pool in the back and a detached three-car garage.
It sold back in the summer of 2016. At the time, PETA showed interest in the home, wanting to turn it into an empathy museum where visitors would be allowed to wear the skins of abused animals.
You must log in to post a comment.