What is FAN N’ATION? Watch this video to learn more about FAN N’ATION, KDKA-TV’s new show, which celebrates the 412 Fanatics who love their Pittsburgh sports! And check out all the highlights below for all you need to know about FAN N’ATION!

WATCH Saturdays at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream from anywhere on CBSN Pittsburgh on kdka.com. And catch an encore presentation later that evening at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW. (Times subject to change.)

Want to show off YOUR Pittsburgh Pride? We have two ways for Fans TO SUBMIT their pictures/videos to be on the show! UPLOAD them using our ONLINE SUBMISSION FORM or EMAIL fannation@kdka.com.

For show info and time updates, VISIT THE FAN N’ATION website or FOLLOW @fannationkdka on social on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

***

‘THIS IS FAN N’ATION’ Video Transcript: