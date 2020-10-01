What is FAN N’ATION? Watch this video to learn more about FAN N’ATION, KDKA-TV’s new show, which celebrates the 412 Fanatics who love their Pittsburgh sports! And check out all the highlights below for all you need to know about FAN N’ATION!
WATCH Saturdays at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream from anywhere on CBSN Pittsburgh on kdka.com. And catch an encore presentation later that evening at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW. (Times subject to change.)
Want to show off YOUR Pittsburgh Pride? We have two ways for Fans TO SUBMIT their pictures/videos to be on the show! UPLOAD them using our ONLINE SUBMISSION FORM or EMAIL fannation@kdka.com.
For show info and time updates, VISIT THE FAN N’ATION website or FOLLOW @fannationkdka on social on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
***
‘THIS IS FAN N’ATION’ Video Transcript:
|Rich:
What is Fan N’ation?
|Daisy:
Fan N’ation is a celebration of you! The 412 fanatics who support sports around our area…
|Rich:
The Pirates, Penguins, and Steelers…
|Daisy:
Pitt, Penn State, WVU, Duquesne and Robert Morris…
|Rich:
Let’s not forget high school…
Friday night lights shine bright in the ‘Burgh… and we love our hoops and wrestling too…
|Daisy:
It’s you… the die-hard Pittsburgh fans… who make it great…
Rich:
412 for life! It’s a mindset for Pittsburgh pride
Daisy:
Whether you are from the 412… or the 724…
|Rich:
Or anywhere else… Like this guy… from the 203
(Daisy:)
(That’s in Connecticut)
Rich:
Or this Steeler pub in the 406…
(Daisy:)
(That’s in Montana!)
|Rich:
Your dedication and devotion to Pittsburgh sports spans the globe…
|Daisy:
And this show will celebrate your food… your fan caves…
|Rich:
Your tailgates, terrible towels…
|Daisy:
Even your tattoos…
|Rich:
Everything that makes our sports fans… the most Fan-atical in the world!
|Daisy:
This is Fan N’ation!
You must log in to post a comment.