By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Westmoreland County has fired the election bureau’s deputy director weeks ahead of the presidential election.
County officials wouldn’t say why Scott Sistek was fired.
According to the Trib, court documents show Sistek was suspended with pay on Sept. 17 then converted to unpaid status on Sept. 25. He was removed from the job this week.
Commissioner Doug Chew told the Trib there’s no politics involved and it had nothing to do with any election issues.
Sistek was named the interim director in July two months after he was transferred to the election bureau. He was appointed to the deputy director in August.
