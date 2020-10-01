By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Over a dozen more residents and three employees have tested positive for coronavirus at the Westmoreland Manor.

The long-term care facility reported Thursday 13 additional residents and three employees have been infected with COVID-19. There are now 67 cases among residents and 26 cases among staff members, which includes contractors.

Members of the National Guard were called in to help with testing staff and residents. They arrived on Sunday. County leaders say the National Guard is expected to be there for the next few days.

Westmoreland Manor is continuing to test all staff and residents who test negative every three to seven days until it’s been two weeks since the most recent positive test result.

There are 336 residents at Westmoreland Manor. So far, no deaths have been reported, and no one has been hospitalized.