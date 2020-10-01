Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARRICK (KDKA) – A woman arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to right upper chest and arm.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Police were called to the 1900 block of Brownsville road for reports of multiple shots fired.
All of this occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
While officers were en route, they recieved the call of the woman arriving at the hospital with the gunshot wounds.
The woman was in stable condition, alert, and conscious.
Officers were able to establish a crime scene on Brownsville Road and they are investigating.
