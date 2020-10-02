Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 73 new Coronavirus Friday and 4 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 70 are confirmed and the rest are probable. Of the probable cases, county health officials say all are from positive antigen tests.
The total number of cases countywide now stands at 12,527 since March.
There have been 1,218 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll stands at 386.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
