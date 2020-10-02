Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRENTWOOD (KDKA) – One person was injured and firefighters spent hours on the scene of a house fire in Brentwood.
Crews were called to the home on Catskill Avenue around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night.
According to the Allegheny County Dispatch, at least one person was injured in the fire.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
The Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
