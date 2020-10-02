BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus
The Swissvale native is facing felony charges for his involvement in a robocall campaign spreading disinformation about mail-in voting.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SWISSVALE (KDKA) – Conserative activist and Swissvale native Jack Burkman and his associate Jacob Wohl are facing felony charges in Michigan.

Both Burkman and Wohl are being charged for a robo-call campaign that was spreading false claims and misinformation about mail-in voting.

“Don’t be finessed into giving your private information to the man,” the robocall claimed. “Stay safe and beware of vote by mail.”

The calls would falsely tell people in Detroit that voting by mail could subject people to arrest, debt collection, and forced vaccination.

Burkman and Wohl have denied having any involvement.

