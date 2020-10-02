Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say a crane fell onto a home in Mt. Oliver.
On Friday, officials said one person was after the crane crashed on the house on Ormsby Avenue around 4 p.m.
#BREAKING: One person was injured in a demolition incident. I’m told as crews were bringing down a house, they knocked a wall into these nearby houses. Damage appears to be cosmetic now, but crews are here to be sure that’s the case. pic.twitter.com/0hTC9b2lS5
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) October 2, 2020
There is no reported entrapment. No other information was provided.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.