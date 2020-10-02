Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for Coronavirus. This comes after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning.
I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020
On Wednesday, Biden was in the Pittsburgh area, making several stops at train stations, while riding from Ohio through Pennsylvania following the first Presidential debate on Tuesday.
