By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for Coronavirus. This comes after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning.

On Wednesday, Biden was in the Pittsburgh area, making several stops at train stations, while riding from Ohio through Pennsylvania following the first Presidential debate on Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: Jon Delano/KDKA)

