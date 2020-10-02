BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus
According to a report, a member of Freeport's football coaching staff has tested positive for coronavirus.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FREEPORT (KDKA) – Another high school football game has been postponed following a positive test for coronavirus, according to reports.

Freeport was supposed to host Valley on Friday but according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a staff member for Freeport Football has tested positive for coronavirus.

This comes after Clairton called off its next game against Bishop Canevin because players were experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

