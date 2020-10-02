Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FREEPORT (KDKA) – Another high school football game has been postponed following a positive test for coronavirus, according to reports.
Freeport was supposed to host Valley on Friday but according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a staff member for Freeport Football has tested positive for coronavirus.
This comes after Clairton called off its next game against Bishop Canevin because players were experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.
