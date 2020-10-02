BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — Congressman Conor Lamb announced he has tested negative for coronavirus.

In a statement posted to his verified Twitter account, Rep. Lamb said he is heading home to Pittsburgh after waiting for the result in Washington, D.C.

“Wishing the President & First Lady a speedy recovery,” Lamb tweeted. “Can’t speak highly enough of the House Attending Physician & staff. They had a big influx today because of the debate, but so professional, helpful & kind. Thank you.”

Lamb attended Tuesday’s presidential debate in Ohio. On Twitter, Lamb said he was tested “out of an abundance of caution, due to several people not wearing masks during the debate.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

LIVE UPDATES: Pres. Trump And First Lady Melania Test Positive For COVID-19

