WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — Congressman Conor Lamb announced he has tested negative for coronavirus.
In a statement posted to his verified Twitter account, Rep. Lamb said he is heading home to Pittsburgh after waiting for the result in Washington, D.C.
Tested negative. Heading home to the City of Champions, wishing the President & First Lady a speedy recovery.
Can't speak highly enough of the House Attending Physician & staff. They had a big influx today because of the debate, but so professional, helpful & kind. Thank you. https://t.co/ZVmtfqyta1
— Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) October 2, 2020
“Wishing the President & First Lady a speedy recovery,” Lamb tweeted. “Can’t speak highly enough of the House Attending Physician & staff. They had a big influx today because of the debate, but so professional, helpful & kind. Thank you.”
Lamb attended Tuesday’s presidential debate in Ohio. On Twitter, Lamb said he was tested “out of an abundance of caution, due to several people not wearing masks during the debate.”
.@ConorLambPA Campaign Statement:
"Out of an abundance of caution, due to several people not wearing masks during the debate, Conor is in DC waiting for the results of this morning's COVID test before driving home to Pittsburgh, to ensure he doesn't infect his pregnant wife."
— Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) October 2, 2020
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.
