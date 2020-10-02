PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a chilly start to this Friday morning, and the National Weather Service says it’s going to be even colder tomorrow.

A Frost Advisory was issued for most of the Pittsburgh area as temps are expected to fall just above freezing tonight. It’s in effect for Beaver, Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

Temperatures are expected to fall just above freezing tonight. Widespread frost could cause damage to any unprotected plants. pic.twitter.com/aEZHU4HyIV — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 2, 2020

It goes into effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday.

This could kill plants if left uncovered, the NWS says.

As for Friday, our highs are about 10 degrees below average, only in the mid to upper-50s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

KDKA meteorologist Mary Ours says there’s a chance for a few showers north this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow we’ll struggle to make it to 60, but we will have more sun.

As for Sunday, Mary Ours says we should just touch 60 with much-needed rain showers arriving in the afternoon and lingering through early Monday where highs again only get to about 60.

If you’re looking for a warm-up, keep your eyes on Tuesday. Mary Ours’ forecast has Tuesday getting back to near-normal right at about 70 and sunny.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.