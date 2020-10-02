Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Creative Corps is installing the first of its hand-washing stations the help in the fight against COVID-19.
One of the stations is on the North Shore Trail near the Fred Rodgers Statue.
Another can be found at Allegheny Landing between the Clemente and Warhol bridges.
The stations have illustrations from local artists about how to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Other stations will be installed throughout downtown Pittsburgh and they’ll remain in the city through the end of the year.
