PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo is holding a drive-thru holiday lights event this year.
The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium announced the all-new zoo lights drive-thru on Thursday.
Tickets now on sale for the all-new Zoo Lights Drive-Thru at the Zoo! 🚙🐅Drive through the Zoo at night as thousands of environmentally friendly LED lights transform the park into an unforgettable winter wonderland. https://t.co/5oWlgzm6V5 pic.twitter.com/PqNlYisbbp
— Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) October 1, 2020
They say there will be thousands of environmentally friendly LED lights and carols along the way. Guests can drive through the zoo at night while being guided by a themed audio tour.
The drive-thru will be open select nights from Nov. 27 to Jan. 3.
Tickets are $60 per vehicle and $40 for member vehicles. You can learn more about the event on the zoo’s website.
