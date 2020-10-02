BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Zoo, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo is holding a drive-thru holiday lights event this year.

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium announced the all-new zoo lights drive-thru on Thursday.

They say there will be thousands of environmentally friendly LED lights and carols along the way. Guests can drive through the zoo at night while being guided by a themed audio tour.

The drive-thru will be open select nights from Nov. 27 to Jan. 3.

Tickets are $60 per vehicle and $40 for member vehicles. You can learn more about the event on the zoo’s website.

