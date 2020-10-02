BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus
Local officials offered encouragement and caution once it became known President Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.By Lindsay Ward
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Early on Friday morning it was learned that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

As the morning continued, local officials offered words of encouragement and caution to Mr. Trump.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald took the news as an opportunity to remind people that the virus does not have a political persuasion.

“I certainly want to pass along my best wishes to the President and the First Lady for a speedy recovery,” Fitzgerald told KDKA’s Lindsay Ward. “The news is a sobering reminder that this virus knows no boundaries and none of us are immune from contracting it. We should all learn from the White House experience that wearing masks and physical distancing are critical to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.”

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and his wife Gisele offered their thoughts via Fetterman’s Twitter account, wishing for a full recovery.

Fetterman also called for decency.

Joining Fetterman was Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey.

President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 after one of his closest advisors, Hope Hicks, had begun displaying symptoms and tested positive for the virus.

For more details on President Trump and the White House’s response to the positive test, head to CBS News.

