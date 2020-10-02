BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus
Police say a truck was involved and shot at the victims. They're still looking for that truck and the driver.By Chris Hoffman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after Pittsburgh Police got a call for a road rage incident and shooting on Banksville Road.

Police are now on the intersection of Banksville Avenue and Banksville Road, and photos show police and paramedics in the parking lot of the Sunoco near Coast Avenue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports Pittsburgh Police say they got a call about a road rage incident and a shooting. There were two victims taken to the hospital in stable condition.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith/NewsChopper2)

They say a male was shot and a female was possibly grazed by a bullet.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

According to police, a truck tied to drive the people off of the road and shot at them.

The truck took off from the scene and police are still searching for the male driver and the truck.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith/NewsChopper2)

It’s believed that the parties involved knew one another, but it not clear to what extent.

The nature of the argument is also not known at this time.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

