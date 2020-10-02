PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after Pittsburgh Police got a call for a road rage incident and shooting on Banksville Road.

Police activity near the intersection of Banksville Road and Banksville Avenue. Working to learn more. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/43GVEKrNI4 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) October 2, 2020

Police are now on the intersection of Banksville Avenue and Banksville Road, and photos show police and paramedics in the parking lot of the Sunoco near Coast Avenue.

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports Pittsburgh Police say they got a call about a road rage incident and a shooting. There were two victims taken to the hospital in stable condition.

They say a male was shot and a female was possibly grazed by a bullet.

According to police, a truck tied to drive the people off of the road and shot at them.

The truck took off from the scene and police are still searching for the male driver and the truck.

It’s believed that the parties involved knew one another, but it not clear to what extent.

The nature of the argument is also not known at this time.

