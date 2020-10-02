By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First-graders at St. Bede School are moving to virtual learning for the next 14 days after a student tested positive for coronavirus.
In a release on Friday, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said the school’s principal notified the Allegheny County Health Department and school families. The student is following the recommendations of their doctor and guidelines from the CDC and county health department, the diocese said.
“Our greatest concern is for our dear family. We pray for good health and a safe return for all of our students,” said Sister Daniela Bronka, the school’s principal.
The diocese says the student will not return to school until isolation procedures are complete, and the school will be thoroughly cleaned this weekend.
