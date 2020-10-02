PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers-Titans game will be played in week 7.

The Steelers will play the Titans on Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.. The Steelers-Ravens game, scheduled for that date, will now move to week 8 on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m..

The NFL announced yesterday the Steelers-Titans game would be rescheduled. Before, it was postponed after it was announced earlier this week that players and staff on the Tennessee Titans had tested positive for coronavirus.

Two more Titans players have tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said this morning. ESPN reports this brings the total to 13 players and team personnel who are infected.

The NFL says the Steelers and Titans now each have a week 4 bye. The Ravens bye set for week 8 will now be in week 8.

Before the game was rescheduled, yesterday Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he is “disappointed” but “understands” why the NFL is rescheduling the game they were supposed to play against the Tennessee Titans this weekend.