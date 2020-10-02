BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports two more Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NASHVILLE (KDKA) – Two more Tennessee Titans players have tested positive for coronavirus according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Steelers and Titans were originally scheduled to play this weekend in Nashville but as of Thursday, the game has been postponed.

    The rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

