Tomlin ‘Understands This Is What Comes With 2020’ As NFL Decides To Reschedule Steelers-Titans Game
NFL Rescheduling Steelers-Titans Matchup For ‘Later In The Season’
Report: NFL Informs Pittsburgh Steelers That Game Against Tennessee May Be Rescheduled After Titans Players, Personnel Test Positive For Coronavirus
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NASHVILLE (KDKA) – Two more Tennessee Titans players have tested positive for coronavirus according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Two more Titans’ players tested positive today in Tennessee, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2020
The Steelers and Titans were originally scheduled to play this weekend in Nashville but as of Thursday, the game has been postponed.
The rescheduled date has not yet been announced.
