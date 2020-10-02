By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Pittsburgh and the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic and students are learning from home, one Steeler is making a difference both on and off the field.

Linebacker Vince Williams already has two sacks and 12 tackles so far this season but it’s what he’s bringing to students in Pittsburgh that are making the biggest positive.

Williams and The Education Partnership have teamed up to provide over 1,000 students with new and refurbished laptops and school supplies.

“I just feel like America is going through a difficult time right now, and I’ve been so fortunate and blessed in my life that God has put me in a position to reach out and help people, so that’s what I want to do,” said Williams. “I’m thankful to have the opportunity to reach out and give people what they need. I understand that education is fundamental to being a successful person so that’s why this cause is important to me.”

Even before the coronavirus pandemic began, as many as a third of students in southwestern Pennsylvania didn’t have adequate school supplies. Now, with remote learning, the ability to share utensils is no longer an option.

“This is an extraordinary show of community support, and it comes at a critical time for students and education as a whole,” said Josh Whiteside, Executive Director of The Education Partnership. “The Education Partnership is so thankful for Vince’s support, he truly is an excellent role model for our kids through his generosity, humility, and work ethic on and off the field.”

