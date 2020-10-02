GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Appointed in July initially as interim director and then deputy director of the Westmoreland County Elections Bureau, Scott Sistek was sacked from his position this week.

Sistek’s firing comes just a little over a month before the Nov. 3 general election.

According to sources inside the county government, Sistek, who’s also the mayor of New Stanton, was suspended earlier in September.

Why? Well, those who know aren’t talking.

KDKA reached out to all three commissioners for an explanation. Democratic commissioner Gina Cirelli replied to our inquiries with the following: “Unfortunately I cannot comment on personnel issues.” Commissioner Sean Kertes also declined comment.

KDKA reached out to the present elections bureau director JoAnn Sebastiani to find out how or if Sistek’s departure will impact the county for what many are calling one of the most important elections in recent American history. KDKA is awaiting a reply.

However, KDKA’s learned from a county official that wished to remain anonymous that between 90,000 and 100,000 mail-in ballots are expected to be filed for the election with at least 45,000 already or in the midst of being processed.

KDKA reached out to Scott Sistek for his reaction to the situation and are awaiting a response.