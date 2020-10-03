By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Homewood.
Pittsburgh police say they responded to a Shotspotter alert for shots fired in the 7200 block of Frankstown Avenue on Saturday around 3:15 p.m. First responders found a man who was shot in the back and a woman who was shot in the foot, police say.
The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Police say a fight broke out within a group of about 25 people on a sidewalk and two suspects began shooting at each other. There are no suspect descriptions at this time, police say.
