PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Saturday that they are resigning goaltender Tristan Jarry for a three-year contract.
The contract is expected to have an annual average value of $3.5 million.
“Tristan is coming off of an All-Star season and has demonstrated the ability to be a regular starter for us,” said Rutherford. “He is a fundamentally sound young goaltender who we believe is a great asset for the Penguins.”
Jarry was originally drafted by the Penguins in the 2013 NHL Draft and played for both Pittsburgh and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League until the 2019-2020 season, when he had a career year with the Penguins.
