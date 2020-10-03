Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You will have an opportunity to get rid of all your unwanted documents for free.
Guardian Storage is hosting shred-it events at 18 Pittsburgh and Washington County locations.
The events will take place Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
There is a five file box limit per person and organizers are asking that there are no paper clips in your haul.
The following Guardian Storage locations will be holding the events:
- Monroeville – Rt. 22
- Hampton
- Robinson
- Allegheny Valley
- Parkway East
- Bethel Park
- Shadyside
- Ross Township
- Strip District
- Monroeville – Haymaker
- Bridgeville
- Washington
- Waterfront
- Pleasant Hills
- Fox Chapel
- Cranberry
- North Huntingdon
- Peters Township/North Strabane
