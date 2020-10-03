BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical Center For Treatment
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You will have an opportunity to get rid of all your unwanted documents for free.

Guardian Storage is hosting shred-it events at 18 Pittsburgh and Washington County locations.

The events will take place Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

There is a five file box limit per person and organizers are asking that there are no paper clips in your haul.

The following Guardian Storage locations will be holding the events:

  • Monroeville – Rt. 22
  • Hampton
  • Robinson
  • Allegheny Valley
  • Parkway East
  • Bethel Park
  • Shadyside
  • Ross Township
  • Strip District
  • Monroeville – Haymaker
  • Bridgeville
  • Washington
  • Waterfront
  • Pleasant Hills
  • Fox Chapel
  • Cranberry
  • North Huntingdon
  • Peters Township/North Strabane
