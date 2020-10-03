By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Francisco Cervelli is hanging up his cleats.
In a post on his verified Instagram account on Saturday, the former Pirates catcher announced his retirement.
“Today, I want to share the difficult decision I’ve made to end my career as a professional baseball player.
“I feel it’s important to share this with you, the fans, because your support throughout my 18-year long career has meant so much – you helped make my journey possible,” he posted.
In his retirement post, Cervelli shared some advice.
“Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t accomplish your dreams. If I did it, you can do it too. Today, I retire happy and fully satisfied, because I gave my heart and soul to this wonderful game,” he said.
The Pirates and their fans also received a shoutout in the catcher’s retirement message.
“To the Yankees, Pirates, Braves, Marlins, the MLB teams that gave a young kid from Venezuela a chance at this game, I am eternally grateful,” Cervelli said.
“Lastly, to the fans… the Cisco Kid is nothing without you. Thank you for everything,” he added.
He closed the post with one last message: “This game will always be my greatest love, because… well, THAT’S AMORE!”
Cervelli spent four seasons in Pittsburgh. After he was released by the Pirates in August 2019, he shared a heartwarming goodbye to the city.
“A letter to the city of Pittsburgh (my YINZ)… The city that captivated my heart.
“When I think about you and try to express how I feel about you, I can’t help but describe you as my home, my love, and my family. I have never felt so much love and respect as I have felt in this city,” he posted to his Instagram.
