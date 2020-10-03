PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a cold, frosty start with many areas in the mid-30’s.

High pressure keeps us dry today and clouds will decrease with high temperatures right at 60.

The start of Sunday will stay dry before a cold front brings rain showers in the late afternoon and evening.

A lot of the rain will be overnight with a few spotty showers very early Monday.

High temperatures will be below normal still around 60 degrees.

We aren’t expecting much rain, only about .25″, which might not change the abnormally dry drought situation much of the region is experiencing.

We stay dry out through Monday with high temperatures staying around 60 degrees, then seasonable weather returns Tuesday with a high near 70 degrees with sunshine!

