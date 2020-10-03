BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical Center For Treatment
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a cold, frosty start with many areas in the mid-30’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

High pressure keeps us dry today and clouds will decrease with high temperatures right at 60.

The start of Sunday will stay dry before a cold front brings rain showers in the late afternoon and evening.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

A lot of the rain will be overnight with a few spotty showers very early Monday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

High temperatures will be below normal still around 60 degrees.

We aren’t expecting much rain, only about .25″, which might not change the abnormally dry drought situation much of the region is experiencing.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We stay dry out through Monday with high temperatures staying around 60 degrees, then seasonable weather returns Tuesday with a high near 70 degrees with sunshine!

