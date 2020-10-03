BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical Center For Treatment
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NASHVILLE (KDKA) — Three more members of the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for coronavirus according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The positive tests today included two staff members and a player, sources told Schefter. A total of 16 members of the Titans organization have now tested positive for the virus.

The Steelers and Titans were originally scheduled to play this weekend in Nashville but as of Thursday, the game was been postponed. Later Friday, the NFL announced the Steelers will play the Titans on Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.. The Steelers-Ravens game, scheduled for that date, will now move to week 8 on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Saturday’s new positive tests, however, may put the Titans’ match against the Buffalo Bills in jeopardy, scheduled for October 11.

