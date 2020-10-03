By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police arrested a suspect on Saturday who is accused of shooting two people in a road rage incident on Banksville Road.

After a two hour standoff, police SWAT negotiators successfully negotiated a surrender by Kevin McClintock in the 1000 block of Saw Mill Run Blvd at 7:20 a.m.

He was taken in custody without incident. pic.twitter.com/8WNfRm9OyY

— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 3, 2020