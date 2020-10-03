By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police arrested a suspect on Saturday who is accused of shooting two people in a road rage incident on Banksville Road.
After a two hour standoff, police SWAT negotiators successfully negotiated a surrender by Kevin McClintock in the 1000 block of Saw Mill Run Blvd at 7:20 a.m.
He was taken in custody without incident. pic.twitter.com/8WNfRm9OyY
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 3, 2020
The suspect is 52-year-old Kevin McClinton. Pittsburgh Police say that McClinton surrendered to SWAT negotiators in the 1000 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard at 7:20 a.m. Saturday. He was arrested without incident.
The two shooting victims had to be sent to the hospital yesterday to treat their injuries. One man was shot in the face, while a woman was possibly grazed by a bullet and suffered back injuries. They were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
According to police, the call came in for a road rage incident and shooting around 12 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Banksville Road. They say a silver truck tried hitting and running a black car off the road.
An eyewitness told KDKA at the scene that after the crash, shots were fired.
Police say McClintock faces two counts of criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, a person not to possess a firearm, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
