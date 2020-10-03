By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jarron Jones has been charged in connection to an alleged physical altercation with his girlfriend.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault, according to the criminal complaint. The 26-year-old is on the Steelers’ practice squad.

Police responded to a home on Roberts Street in the early morning hours on Saturday after a report of an ongoing domestic violence altercation. The complaint says police found a woman walking downstairs from the second floor. She breathing heavily and crying

The 26-year-old Jones then came downstairs and was detained, the complaint says, due to the woman saying there was a physical altercation. Jones told police he and the woman went out on Friday before he returned home alone. The complaint states that Jones told police the woman came home and started “breaking items in the apartment and yelling” at Jones.

Jones told police that he picked up his girlfriend “by grabbing her by the back and legs and placed her outside.”

The woman, according to the criminal complaint, told police that Jones strangled her, hit her in the face, smashed his Xbox console over her face and picked her up, and “threw her outside.” The woman said she lost consciousness and blacked out during the altercation, the complaint says.

Police noted at the scene that the woman had visible injuries, including abrasions on the right side of her face and bruising, the complaint says. She was taken to a local hospital under stable condition.

The Steelers offensive lineman told police the woman and him are dating, the complaint says. Jones was later taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert released a statement, saying:

We are aware of the situation regarding Jarron Jones. We are gathering all of the details of these disturbing allegations, but we will not comment any further at this time.

In April, the Steelers signed the free-agent offensive lineman. Jones had previously played in the XFL for the New York Guardians.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.