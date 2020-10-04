Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 204 new Coronavirus Sunday, but zero additional deaths.
The cases were reported to the Health Department over the past 48 hours. No cases were reported by the Health Department on Saturday due to a computer error.
Of the newly reported cases, 180 are confirmed and the rest are probable. Of the probable cases, county health officials say all are from positive antigen tests.
The total number of cases countywide now stands at 12,731 since March.
There have been 1,227 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll stands at 386.

